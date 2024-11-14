Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 16,268 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $447,695.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 526,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,488,536.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $196,889.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $35,126.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $241,158.60.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $139,021.52.

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $13,108.73.

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $471,771.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $36,327.81.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LEGH opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $29.31.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 33.11%. On average, analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 178,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 104,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 60,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LEGH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

