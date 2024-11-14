Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 22,942 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Curi RMB Capital LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,942 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.7% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.90 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

