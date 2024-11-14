Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Curi RMB Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises about 1.0% of Curi RMB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $44,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

