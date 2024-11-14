Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $13.28 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:CPK opened at $126.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.10. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $90.21 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 51.93%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

