Curi RMB Capital LLC Buys 444 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.3% of Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $55,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Danaher by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 61,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

DHR opened at $241.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.64. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $200.36 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

