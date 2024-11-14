Curi RMB Capital LLC Buys 2,239 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $153.28 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.99. The firm has a market cap of $369.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

