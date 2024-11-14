Curi RMB Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after buying an additional 2,219,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,869 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

