Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires 14,730 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $33,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 156,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 6.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 506,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,253.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $195.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.03 and a 12-month high of $196.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.55.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.