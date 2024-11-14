Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 4,625,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,991% from the average session volume of 149,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.01.

About Crossword Cybersecurity

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Oman. The company operates in two segments, Software Product and Services and Engineering Services; and Consulting and Managed Services. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhances third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a protecting verifiable credentials middleware; Nightingale, a managed security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

