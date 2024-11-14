Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 27628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRESY

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $637.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $294.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRESY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at about $884,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $773,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 68,606 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.