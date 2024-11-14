Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 27628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $294.43 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRESY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at about $884,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $773,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 68,606 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
