Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Lowered to Hold Rating by Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRLBF. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

CRLBF stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $702.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

