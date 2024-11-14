Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the October 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CREX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Creative Realities by 370.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities Price Performance

NASDAQ:CREX traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 258,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,794. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 3.27. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Creative Realities will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.