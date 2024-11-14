Craig Hallum Lowers Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Price Target to $5.00

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s previous close.
Southland Price Performance
Shares of SLND stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.78. 40,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,668. The firm has a market cap of $133.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southland has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.
Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.05). Southland had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $173.32 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southland
Southland Company Profile
Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Southland
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.