Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Down 36.1% in October

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the October 15th total of 568,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Shares of COSM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 236,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 5.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. Cosmos Health has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.65.

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Cosmos Health will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.