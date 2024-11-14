Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

