Cormark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TSE:MRE Earnings

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRE. CIBC reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.50.

MRE opened at C$9.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$14.59.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

