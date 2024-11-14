Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Up 673.3% in October

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 673.3% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNRFF remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

