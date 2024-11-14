Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Up 673.3% in October

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 673.3% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CNRFF remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.