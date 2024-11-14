Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $361,370.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335,208 shares in the company, valued at $94,092,107.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

PCOR stock opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.84 and a beta of 0.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,607 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,572,000. XN LP lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 101.1% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,812 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $106,738,000. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 493.3% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,438,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

