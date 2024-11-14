Comparing Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) and Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS)

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Borealis Foods and Campbell Soup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 0.00 Campbell Soup 2 6 4 0 2.17

Valuation & Earnings

Campbell Soup has a consensus price target of $51.58, suggesting a potential upside of 15.71%. Given Campbell Soup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

This table compares Borealis Foods and Campbell Soup”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$2.94 million N/A N/A Campbell Soup $9.64 billion 1.38 $567.00 million $1.89 23.59

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A -108.01% -7.73% Campbell Soup 5.88% 24.08% 6.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Campbell Soup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Borealis Foods on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company distributes its products via retail partners across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe and also sells its products online. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell’s tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products, that includes Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.