Colin Lindley Sells 3,194 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Colin Lindley sold 3,194 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.70, for a total transaction of C$219,425.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$47,883.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$67.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$43.83 and a 12 month high of C$69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.113 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.15.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

