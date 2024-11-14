Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the October 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 2,830.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 388,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 375,098 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $344,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PTA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 112,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.