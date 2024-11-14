CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells $191,750.47 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $191,750.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,430.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CNO Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.01. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $40.29.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group Company Profile
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
