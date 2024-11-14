CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Takes $523,000 Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 183,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in iQIYI by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 694,349 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in iQIYI by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,582,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 8,351.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 993,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 946,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 251,813 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iQIYI by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,265 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

iQIYI Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ IQ opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.08. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

