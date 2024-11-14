CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Takes $30.53 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 181,103 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,534,000. MicroStrategy accounts for about 1.8% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,788 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,333 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $328.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.85 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.69. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $383.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. TD Cowen upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

