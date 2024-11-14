Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

CLCGY traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

