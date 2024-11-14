Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNW) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the October 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Clene Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLNNW traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

