Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNW) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the October 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Clene Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLNNW traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
About Clene
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clene
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.