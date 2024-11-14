Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Citizens Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of CZBS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. 4,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. Citizens Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $63.00.
About Citizens Bancshares
