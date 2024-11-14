Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Citizens Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CZBS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. 4,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. Citizens Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

