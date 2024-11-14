Citius Pharmaceuticals’ (CTXR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 104,889 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

