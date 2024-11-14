Citigroup Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $713.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $630.00 to $713.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.57.

NYSE:MCK opened at $621.59 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.41. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.1% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in McKesson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,044,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

