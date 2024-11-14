Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 932.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $37,203,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.5 %

CTAS opened at $223.62 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $227.35. The firm has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

