Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 633962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CIDM

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Cinedigm Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $594.39 million, a P/E ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 2.05.

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.