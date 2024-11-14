Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 633962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CIDM
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.