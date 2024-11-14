Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 21029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$13.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.82.
Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cielo Waste Solutions
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cielo Waste Solutions
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.