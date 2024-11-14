Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 21029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$13.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.82.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

