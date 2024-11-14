Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 256,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,840. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -39.47%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.