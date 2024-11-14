Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Releases Earnings Results

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.69. 295,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,052. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $166.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

