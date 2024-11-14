Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
CTHR stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
