Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 12.3 %

RNA opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $233,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,522.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $233,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,522.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,753.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,042. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 132.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 1,216,730 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after buying an additional 827,647 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 707,773 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,848,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,864,000 after acquiring an additional 689,729 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

