Chardan Capital Lowers Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target to $8.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a report on Tuesday.

Femasys Price Performance

Femasys stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $22.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 120.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Femasys stock. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Femasys at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

