Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 1611650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $99,746,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $76,352,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

