CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDTG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 25,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Company Profile

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.

