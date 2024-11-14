CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CDT Environmental Technology Investment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDTG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 25,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.60.
CDT Environmental Technology Investment Company Profile
