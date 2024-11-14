CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$83.99 and last traded at C$80.84, with a volume of 79557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL.B shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total transaction of C$53,887.14. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 657 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total transaction of C$53,887.14. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 13,524 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.39, for a total value of C$1,033,064.55. Insiders have sold a total of 117,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,081,236 over the last quarter. 11.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

