CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $101,257.50 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 8,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $101,257.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,798,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,177,460. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Githesh Ramamurthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 9,348 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $107,502.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 581.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.63. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

