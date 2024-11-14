Cathryn Lyall Purchases 455,500 Shares of Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR) Stock

Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR – Get Free Report) insider Cathryn Lyall purchased 455,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,942.50 ($10,488.49).
Wisr Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 104.17, a current ratio of 170.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,641.73.
About Wisr
