Cathryn Lyall Purchases 455,500 Shares of Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR) Stock

Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR – Get Free Report) insider Cathryn Lyall purchased 455,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,942.50 ($10,488.49).

Wisr Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 104.17, a current ratio of 170.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,641.73.

About Wisr

Wisr Limited engages in the lending business in Australia. The company provides personal and secured vehicle loans to consumers. Wisr is based in The Rocks, Australia.

