Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Down 72.4% in October

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the October 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.0 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

Cathedral Energy Services stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.33. 227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.91. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.02.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.