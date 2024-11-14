Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Down 72.4% in October

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the October 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.0 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
Cathedral Energy Services stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.33. 227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.91. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.02.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
