Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.72.

In other news, Director John Festival purchased 50,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$310,310.00. In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,960.00. Also, Director John Festival bought 50,050 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$310,310.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,050 shares of company stock valued at $367,518. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

