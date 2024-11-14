Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 301.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Capricor Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. 1,197,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 4.00. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.