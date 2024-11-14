Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 387,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 67,765 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

CGUS stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

