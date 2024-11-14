Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Shares Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 227,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 117,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.
Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.
