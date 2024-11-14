Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMTGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Camtek updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Camtek Price Performance

CAMT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 194,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.64. Camtek has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

