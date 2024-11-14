Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 224,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

