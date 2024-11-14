Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 254 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,992,000 after buying an additional 4,186,133 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,998 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,809,000 after buying an additional 1,834,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $186.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

